'Dippam Dappam' from 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' garners over 2.6 millions views!

Chennai, April 21 'Dippam Dappam', the second single from director Vignesh Shivan's much awaited romantic entertainer 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', has garnered a whopping 2.6 million views in a matter of just 16 hours of being released on YouTube.

The song, which has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan and music by Anirudh, has been rendered by Anthony Dasan and Anirudh Ravichander.

Over a lakh and seventy three thousand people gave the peppy number featuring Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi a thumbs up on YouTube.

The song speaks of the romantic equation existing between the character Khatija (played by Samantha in the film) and Rambo (played by Vijay Sethupathi in the film).

Actress Samantha, who is thrilled with this number, thanked Vignesh Shivan on Twitter.

Stating that she loved the lyrics, the actress said, "Thank you my awesome director Vignesh Shivan. You are a total rockstar."

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is scheduled to hit screens on April 28.

