Dipshikkha Nagpal applauds Kunickaa’s strong stand against younger contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Mumbai, Sep 10 Actress Dipshikkha Nagpal has come forward in support of her close friend Kunickaa Sadanand, praising her fearless approach inside the 'Bigg Boss 19' house.

In an interview with IANS, Nagpal expressed pride in the way Kunickaa has been standing her ground and taking on the younger generation of contestants with confidence and dignity. Speaking about Kunickaa’s journey on the reality show, the 'Baadshah' actress stated, “She is not just my best friend, she is like family to me. Karan and my daughter are almost the same age, so I’ve known them for many years. When we did Koyla, she was there with us, and when I directed the film Yeh Dooriyan, she also acted in it.”

“What I admire about Kunika ji is that she is the same inside as she is outside. She is honest, outspoken, and she doesn’t just fight for herself but also for others. She always takes a stand for what is right, whether she knows the person or not. And since she has studied law, she has become even more independent and confident. Kunika is also very emotional. Her life journey has been emotional, and now, thanks to Karan, everyone knows about it. She has always been a fighter, a tough woman who never gave up.”

Dipshikkha also recalled, “Back in the industry, when she played negative roles, people often judged her. Yet, she never gave up then, and she certainly won’t give up now. I was very happy when I heard she was going into Bigg Boss. In just a week or two, she has already created a lot of buzz and made her presence felt.”

When asked about how she views Kunickaa Sadanand’s gameplay in 'Bigg Boss 19', Dipshikkha said that the game is unpredictable, with shifting dynamics of friendships and clashes. She added that what truly matters is Kunickaa’s ability to survive and fight against the younger generation while holding her ground.

“The game is unpredictable. Sometimes you’re close, sometimes you fight, but what matters is that she is surviving. She is fighting against the younger generation and holding her ground, which makes me proud. She’s visible from the very first week and has already proven to be a capable captain.”

