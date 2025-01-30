Dipshikkha Nagppal joins the cast of 'Ishq Jabariya', Says 'was drown to it'

Mumbai, Jan 30 Celebrated actress Dipshikkha Nagppal has joined the cast of Sun Neo's show "Ishq Jabariya". She will be seen in the powerful character of the enigmatic Devi Sahay. The latest addition to the cast is expected to give way to some major twists in the storyline.

Talking about her role in "Ishq Jabariya", Dipshikkha Nagppal revealed that when she first read about this role, she was instantly attracted to it.

Elated about being a part of the show, Dipshikkha Nagpal said, “I’m thrilled to join the cast of Ishq Jabariya and bring Devi Sahay to life. From the moment I read about the character, I was drawn to her. Devi is a highly successful businesswoman, wealthy and powerful, but what makes her truly fascinating is her multidimensional personality. She’s grounded, with a passion for cooking traditional food, and her charming quirks—like speaking English with a delightful flair—add humor to her persona. But beneath her lively and positive demeanor lies a hidden past filled with betrayal and pain. Devi has a mission, and her arrival will undoubtedly stir things up in the story.”

"Ishq Jabariya" revolves around the life of Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a spirited young woman determined to chase her dreams. Despite facing challenges from her controlling stepmother, Gulki’s ambitions remain unshaken.

Aside from Dipshikkha Nagppal and Siddhi Sharma, the show also features Lakshay Khurana, Kamya Punjabi, Vriddhi Tiwari, Pankaj Motla, Raghav Gosain, Pallavi Pradhan, Pranoti Pradhan, Akshaya Bhingarde, Shagun Matta, Zara Kabir, Adnan Khan, Varun Parashar, and Afzal Khan in pivotal roles.

"Ishq Jabariya" has been bankrolled by Shyamasheesh Bhattacharya and Neelima Bajpayee under the banner of Shakuntalam Telefilms. Made under the direction of Sahib Siddiqui, the show has the screenplay provided by Nitika Kanwer.

"Ishq Jabariya" first aired on 16th June 2024 on Sun Neo. Later on, the show received its digital debut on Sun NXT.

During her tenure, Dipshikkha Nagppal has been part of numerous shows such as "Kittie Party", "Baa Bahoo Aur Baby", "Baal Veer", "Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon", "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani", "Ranju Ki Betiyaan", and "Na Umra Ki Seema Ho", among others.

