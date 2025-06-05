Dipshikkha Nagppal to Star in Tiger of Rajasthan, Based on a True Story

Actress Dipshikkha Nagppal will soon be seen in the Rajasthani movie Tiger of Rajasthan which is based on a true story and follows the journey of a dacoit. The actress plays the role of Anuradha Chaudhary in the film, who befriends the dacoit and joins his gang. Talking about how she landed the role, she said that when the director Arvind Kumar approached her for the role, she wanted to support him because, as a filmmaker herself, she understands the struggle of a producer.

She said, “My heart always goes out to new producers because big actors often don’t want to work with them. I experienced this myself — even though I was already known in the industry, I still struggled to find actors for my film. Since I was a first-time director, it was tough. That’s when Salman Khan helped me — he asked Inder Kumar to do my film, and that’s how Inder came on board. I’ve faced those challenges, so I always try to support people.” She added, “Arvind ji and I were together in Nach Baliye, so we’ve always kept in touch. He told me he was making this movie and needed everyone's support. I completely understand the struggles a producer faces.”

Dipshikkha further shared that she said yes to this film not just for the role but to support Arvind and his family, who are also involved in making the film. She said, “I respect that a lot. I always support fellow actors and new filmmakers.” “And of course, the Ghoomar song was a big reason. On TV, we rarely get to perform full songs, and I’ve always had a weakness for songs. This song was beautifully picturized, and I looked good in it too,” she concluded.