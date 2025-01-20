Director Abhishek Kapoor on ‘Azaad’: It’s a dream accomplished to have brought it to life

Mumbai, Jan 20 Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has penned a note for the debutants Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgn and his wife Pragya Kapoor.

He took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a bunch of pictures from the sets, shooting and behind-the scenes.

“Sapne hit ya flop nahi hote , saakaar hote hain. The story of #Azaad is one I truly believed in and it is a dream accomplished to have brought it to life. I would like to wish my young talents @rashathadani and @aamandevgan the very best on their journey ahead.”

“They have delivered beyond expectations and the world is their oyster. I want to thank every single cast & crew member who worked tirelessly on every detail devoted to the grand vision,” he wrote.

He then wrote about his wife Pragya, whom he described as his “rock”.

“And to my rock, my wife, @pragyakapoor_ You've been my guiding light and my safe haven throughout this journey. Your patience, and encouragement have kept me going, even on the toughest days. I'm so grateful to have you as my partner in every sense...and Above all I want to thank @ronnie.screwvala who backed this vision and gave it everything it needed.”

“It is thanks to him that dreams have been fulfilled and careers have been launched. He is truly the greatest patron of the arts I know and a pillar of the Indian entertainment industry.”

Rasha, who is the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, penned a note filled with gratitude.

“What a wild ride it’s been. The best years of my life. I couldn’t be more thankful for all the love I’ve been receiving for Janaki. Thankyou for those who watched and loved Azaad. Shooting for this film had been so special and completely irreplaceable,” she wrote.

The actress added: “Thankyou for all the feedback as well, taking it into account, working on my craft and will work harder for the next endeavour. Lots of love, Rasha.”

