Director Adam Wingard exits 'Godzilla x Kong' sequel, future return uncertain

Washington [US], May 22 : Adam Wingard, the director behind Legendary's latest MonsterVerse blockbuster, 'Godzilla x Kong,' will not return for the sequel.

Wingard, who directed and co-wrote the film, has decided to step away from the franchise, citing timing issues and his eagerness to pursue other creative ventures, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, the decision to part ways with Wingard was amicable, with insiders indicating that the door remains open for a potential return in the future.

Wingard, fresh off the success of 'Godzilla x Kong,' expressed his desire to explore new storytelling avenues during the press tour, unveiling his upcoming original feature project titled 'Onslaught,' an action thriller picked up by A24.

However, Wingard's aspirations didn't align with Legendary's plans to swiftly move forward with another monster movie.

Despite signalling interest in having Wingard return as director, the studio has already begun developing a new script with writer Dave Callaham, known for his work on 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'

With Wingard's departure, Legendary faces the challenge of charting a new course for the MonsterVerse franchise.

While details about the next instalment remain scarce, it's uncertain whether the studio will continue exploring concepts introduced by Wingard, such as the Hollow Earth and characters like the adventurous vet portrayed by Dan Stevens.

Nonetheless, Wingard leaves the franchise on a high note, with 'Godzilla x Kong' poised to become the highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse series.

Having raked in over USD 564 million worldwide since its March 29 opening, the film is on track to surpass the box office success of its predecessors, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Wingard's contribution to the MonsterVerse began with 'Godzilla vs Kong,' released during the Covid-19 pandemic, which despite challenges, garnered significant box office revenue and was hailed as one of the movies credited for "saving cinema" during tumultuous times.

As Wingard sets sail for new creative horizons, Legendary prepares to embark on a new chapter for its monster franchise, promising fans an exciting journey ahead, albeit without the visionary director at its helm.

