Director Adhik, actress Reshma praise GV Prakash for his kindness on b'day

Chennai, June 13 Director Adhik Ravichandran and Bigg Boss contestant actress Reshma Pasupuleti were among scores of people who greeted and wished actor and music director GV Prakash on his birthday on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Adhik Ravichandran, who is now directing the Vishal-starrer 'Mark Antony', wrote, "Happy Birthday monster G V Prakash sir. Thanks for your unconditional love since 2012 and forever I love you for the person who you are."

The director, who said that he would always be grateful to G V Prakash for giving him the 'director' tag, also said that the songs and themes of 'Mark Antony' (G V Prakash is scoring the music for the film) were fiery and that he couldn't wait for others to vibe.

The director wished the music director a blockbuster year.

Actress Reshma Pasupuleti, who too put out a tweet wishing G V Prakash a happy birthday, said, "Happiest birthday to the most kindest person G V Prakash. Wishing you an amazing year" and posted a picture of herself with Prakash on the sets of the film, 'Vanakkamda Mappillai'.

She also wrote, "Your kindness precedes everything you have achieved and will achieve that's what makes you shine! God bless, much love."

