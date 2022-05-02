Director Balaji Mohan to helm concept thriller 'Click Shankar'

Mumbai, May 2 Filmmaker Balaji Mohan, known for his work in movies such as the 'Maari' franchise and 'Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi' among many others, is all set to helm a new concept thriller franchise 'Click Shankar'.

Director Balaji Mohan shares: "This film needed a unique vision for its treatment with the protagonist being an original, one-of-a-kind character. An amalgamation of something deep, dark & edgy being wrapped with humour to keep the audience guessing and at the edge of their seats till the end."

"These synergies wouldn't have matched better with anyone other than the Junglee Pictures team and developing this project with them has been a superb experience. I found this to be the perfect film to make my debut in Hindi cinema with, and we cannot wait to present all that is in the making."

'Click' synonymous to a camera click for his much more than photographic memory recall, "Shankar" Rebeiro is a cop who never forgets a sight, sound, taste, smell or feeling.

The Junglee Pictures's upcoming film unravels the mystery, will be a one-of-a-kind lead character - a witty yet troubled inspector who remembers everything, that is both a boon and curse for him. Shankar Rebeiro has a rare condition called Hyperthymesia, which enables him to remember every event of his life, ensuring that the past is never quite behind him.

Following Shankar's journey through a roller coaster of emotions and suspenseful twists and turns, this character-driven subject is a perfect blend of action, humour and heart.

