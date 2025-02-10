Director-choreographer Saurabh Prajapati calls Vedang Raina 'hardworking, passionate and humble'

Mumbai, Feb 10 Director and choreographer Saurabh Prajapati recently shot a commercial with 'Jigra' actor Vedang Raina. Sharing his experience, Saurabh Prajapati shared that he had a great time working with the young actor.

He revealed, ”Since we are in the same age bracket, our vibes matched. I found him to be a very hardworking, passionate, and humble artist. He was ready to work hard without any tantrums and I just loved the joint collaboration with him. Working with young talent also pushes you to take out your best.”

Saurabh Prajapati added, "Since in this advertisement you will see him dancing. I have taken long shots and not kept too many cuts. I am just happy that collaboration with Vedang has been creatively satisfying. I can’t wait for everyone to watch the final result.”

Apart from his work, Vedang Raina also stays in the news because of his personal life. Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have been rumored to be in a relationship for some time now. The speculated lovebirds have been spotted together on several occasions. Not only that, they are also not shy about sharing social media posts for each other. As Khushi Kapoor made her theatrical debut with "Loveyapa", alongside Junaid Khan, the actor gave the film a shoutout. He called the romantic entertainer a ‘must watch.’

Additionally, Vedang Raina also took to his Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of Khushi Kapoor from the special screening of "Loveyapa".

On the work front, after winning hearts with his spectacular performance in "Jigra", Vedang Raina is yet to announce his next project. However, if the rumors mills are to be believed Vedang Raina will be seen romancing Ananya Panday in Imtiaz Ali’s next. Although nothing has been announced yet, the reports suggest that Vedang Raina and Ananya Panday have already given their look tests for the role. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be their first on-screen collaboration.

