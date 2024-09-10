Director E Niwas Opens Up on the Challenges and Rewards of Filming Tanaav 2 in Kashmir 

Renowned director E Niwas recently discussed the behind-the-scenes challenges of bringing the critically acclaimed web series Tanaav to life. The series is filmed in the breathtaking and complex region of Kashmir. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas, Tanaav Season 2 is produced by Applause Entertainment and Applause Productions.

What about the Valley makes it perfect for the show? Niwas explains, "Shooting in Kashmir was both challenging and blissful. It is a tough terrain logistically, but visually it's a treat.That's how it is when it comes to shooting in real locations. And with Kashmir as I mentioned before, it was logistically quite hectic,but that was the ask and demand of the script. As we took that responsibility to depict the two contrasting worlds of Kashmir,that is the beautiful landscape and the underbelly of Kashmir. We had to commit to it 100% and by seeing the end result and the initial audience response, I think it was definitely worth it."

Kashmir is a visual paradise, but the script sees it as a character. It adds to the story of Tanaav 2 and isn't a backdrop. He explains, "The process was simple. I tried to do justice to the emotions of the script written. Cinematically, you have to do justice. This season there's a lot going on in each of the characters' individual arcs and their interpersonal relationships. My main aim was to stick to the running central theme. That had to hold on its own and cannot be overpowered by other arcs. I am glad it's come out nicely and mostly, what matters here is that we had fun shooting."