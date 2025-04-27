Director Gavin O'Connor hints at Anna Kendrick's return in 'The Accountant' third instalment

Washington DC [US], April 27 : Actress Anna Kendrick, who appears to be missing from the recently released "The Accountant' sequel starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in lead roles, is expected to reprise her character in the third instalment of the film, reported Variety.

Gavin O'Connor, director of 'The Accountant', told the New York Times, as quoted by Variety, that Kendrick is ready to return as Christian Wolff's love interest for a potential third film.

"We (O'Conner and Bill Dubuque) have had some preliminary conversations. I am personally running from another puzzle movie, which we've done twice now. One thing we've talked about is the idea of bringing Anna Kendrick back. Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves," said O'Connor to the New York Times as quoted by Variety.

The reveal immediately turned into a group conversation in which Ben Affleck also participated.

"We're hoping she still likes us," Affleck interjected. O'Connor then added, "Actually, Ben, she and I have been texting. She said she's a hundred percent in if we want," as quoted by Variety.

Earlier, while talking to Entertainment Weekly, O'Connor said he has "always wanted" "The Accountant" franchise to be a three-film series, and added that Affleck's Christian needs that sort of runway to complete his arc, reported Variety.

The action-packed sequel of 'The Accountant' brings back Affleck as Gavin O'Connor, a highly skilled accountant who works for dangerous clients.

The film follows Wolff as he is forced to solve the murder of an old friend. To do so, he teams up with his brother, played by Jon Bernthal. As they dig deeper, they uncover a shocking conspiracy.

The movie is filled with intense action scenes, with the brothers fighting their way through danger, as per 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

