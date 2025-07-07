Director Imtiaz Ali celebrates his mother's 75th birthday in Pahalgam, fans react

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 : Critically acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali celebrated his mother's 75th birthday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Rockstar' director shared videos and photos of his mother's birthday celebration.

In the videos, Imtiaz's mother was seen cutting a cake and posing for photos at the popular tourist spots in Pahalgam.

"Gratitude and love as mom turns 75! in Pahalgam, Kashmir," wrote Imtiaz Ali.

The fans applauded Imtiaz's decision to promote Pahalgam by celebrating his mother's birthday in Kashmir after the terror attack earlier this year.

An Instagram user thanked the filmmaker for promoting Pahalgam.

He wrote, "As a proud Kashmiri, I sincerely thank you for promoting Pahalgam once again after the heartbreaking event that none of us ever wished for. Kashmir has always been known not only for its unmatched beauty but for the warmth and hospitality of its people - something that sets us apart and must never fade. Our tradition of welcoming guests with open hearts is part of who we are, and even in the face of sorrow, that spirit must live on. Thank you for reminding the world of the real Kashmir - resilient, generous, and full of grace. Like Rockstar Kashmir will always keep rocking in people's."

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir took a hit after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. A total of 26 people died in the attack.

