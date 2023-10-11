Director Irshat Khan opens up on alleged use of casteist slur in 'Guthlee Ladoo'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Recently a case has been registered against the makers of the film 'Guthlee Ladoo' in Ahmedabad and Delhi over the alleged use of a casteist slur in their film.

Reacting to it, on Wednesday, the director of the film Ishart Khan told ANI, "The term which we have used we have shown it in a very positive way. Our film targets on Right to education. When we took the film for the censor certification, they did not show any objection and our film got the certificate without any cuts. Our film has received more than 50 awards and no one anywhere has raised any objection to this film as to why they are using this word. We have not shown anything wrong about any caste in our film."

'Guthlee Ladoo' starring Sanjay Mishra, Dhanay Sheth, Subrat Dutta, and Kalyani Mulay in the lead roles, centres on the connected lives of Guthlee and Ladoo, two friends from disadvantaged backgrounds, amid a backdrop of societal prejudices and aspirations.

Ladoo is satisfied with the simplicity of his life, while Guthlee strives for more because he wants an education and a better future. Their divergent viewpoints serve as the backdrop for a story that examines tenacity and the pursuit of equality.

In the film, Sanjay Mishra takes on the role of a school principal and becomes the main protagonist in Guthlee's fight for education rights.

Talking about his role in the film Sanjay earlier told ANI, "My role in the movie is of a common man, a general character that is found in many small towns. In the movie, I have an ancestral house. I wanted to become something else, I became a principal under pressure because of my father and all the other family things. Then, there comes a time when he feels that he should do something in life for others, and then he fights for Guthlee that why can't he get admission."

He added, "A movie serves like a book. When you watch a movie, it's equal to reading a book. It can be a good book or a bad book. When the child is not taking medicine, then how do mom and dad feed him? The government and the society should show such movies to the children in all the good schools."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor