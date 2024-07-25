Director Lakshmipriya Devi's 'Boong' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2024.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Director Lakshmipriya Devi's 'Boong' is all set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024.

The film is all about a young boy Boong from Manipur, who intends to surprise his mother with a gift. He believed that bringing his father back home would be the most precious present. The movie shows how his hunt for his father leads to an unexpected gift, a new beginning.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi took inspiration from her real-life experiences to make films. "This narrative organically developed while seeking closure from a difficult part of her childhood in Manipur, a place she calls home in the northeastern corner of India."

Devi makes her directorial debut with 'Boong,' after gaining experience at First Assistant Director on films including 'Luck by Chance', 'Talaash', 'PK', and 'A Suitable Boy'.

Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures' 'Boong' will have a World Premiere in the Discovery section at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), taking place September 5-15, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

The Angelina Jolie-directed war film 'Without Blood' a documentary about Bruce Springsteen and Mike Leigh's contemporary tragicomedy 'Hard Truths' will have their world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Toronto Film Festival has added the latest movies from Alicia Vikander, Lupita Nyong'o, Steve Coogan, Ralph Fiennes, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Lily James and Riz Ahmed.

Toronto will this year feature a mix of films that debuted at Cannes and Venice, in addition to high-profile world premieres to screen in front of mainstream audiences at Roy Thomson Hall, TIFF Bell Lightbox, the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Scotiabank Theatre, before jostling for position during the upcoming Hollywood awards season.

Toronto earlier announced the 2024 edition will open with Ben Stiller's comedy Nutcrackers, from director David Gordon Green. And Rebel Wilson's The Deb, a musical comedy set in rural Australia, will close TIFF. Those film picks follow a tradition of Toronto leaning into mainstream crowd-pleasers to bookend its September event. The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from September 5 to 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor