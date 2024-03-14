Director Lal Jose teams up with Santosh Sivan for his next

Thiruvananthapuram, March 14 One of the most popular directors in Malayalam cinema in the past two decades, Lal Jose has announced his latest film which will see acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan handling the camera.

Starting with his debut film ‘Oru Maravathoor Kanavu’ in 1998 which starred Mammootty, Jose has had no reason to look back as he came up with numerous hits thereafter which include ‘Meesha Madhavan', 'Classmates', 'Arabikatha', 'Neela Thamara’, to name a few.

Unlike his previous films, this time it’s going to be what he claims to be the most expensive one he has made and popular film production house Hombale Films is also part of it.

The film tells the tale of what’s happening in the forests and he has promised an explosive one.

To be shot in the deep forests in Kerala and Karnataka, there will be a few Kannada actors too.

Incidentally, Jose was in the news a decade back after he along with a friend went on a road trip from Kochi to London travelling through 27 countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor