Director Lokesh Kanakaraj undergoes training in martial arts for Arun Matheeswaran's film

Chennai, June 14 If sources in the industry are to be believed, ace Tamil film director Lokesh Kanakaraj is now undergoing martial arts training for his film with director Arun Matheeswaran.

It may be recalled that director Lokesh Kanakaraj is to make his debut as a hero in director Arun Matheeswaran's action entertainer. Sources say that Lokesh Kanakaraj will complete Arun Matheeswaran's film before he begins work on his next film 'Kaithi 2', featuring Karthi in the lead. After completing 'Kaithi 2', Lokesh is expected to join hands with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for their film together.

Sources claim that Lokesh is undergoing martial arts training in Thailand. They point out that the director is also simultaneously working on the post production work of his upcoming film 'Coolie', featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

'Coolie' is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year and will feature cameos by a number of top stars from other film industries including actors Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna and Upendra.

The film, which is to hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year, has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons.

One of them happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film will also feature actors Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles. Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

