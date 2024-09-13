Director Naga’s ‘Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam’ trailer weaves humour with heartwarming moments

Mumbai, Sep 13 The makers of the upcoming slice of life series “Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam” dropped its trailer on Friday, which beautifully blends heartwarming moments with humour.

Naga shared: “‘Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam’ tells a heartfelt story about rural life, seamlessly blending humor with important themes of community and tradition… It has been a pleasure collaborating with such a talented cast and crew, which has added incredible depth to the story.”

Set in a remote Tamil Nadu village, the Tamil Original series is written by Balakumaran Murugesan and produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF). This eight-episode comedy drama follows the journey of a young boy from the big city who navigates the challenges of his new and unfamiliar surroundings in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam.

It features Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in pivotal roles.

Abishek added: “Working on Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam has been an incredible journey, and being directed by Naga sir has been a tremendous learning experience. I portray a character who is suddenly pulled out of his comfort zone and has to navigate a world completely different from what he’s used to.”

The trailer gives a peek into Sidharth’s world as he adapts to the quirks of rural life, navigating a village filled with eccentric characters and unforeseen challenges. With sharp dialogues, witty punchlines, the series captures the essence of the rural landscape while exploring the village's power dynamics.

“I am always on the lookout for roles that offer something different and unique. In Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, I play a character who is deeply connected to the people in his village, always thinking of others.”

“I found him instantly relatable—a mix of humour and emotional depth that allowed me to explore a wide range of emotions. What makes this project even more special is getting to work alongside my wife and daughter in the series,” said Chetan Kadambi, who portrays Meenakshi Sundaram in the series.

Devadarshini, who portrays Meenakshi Devi, shared, “Playing Meenakshi Devi allowed me to portray a character who, like many women, is dedicated to her family and daily responsibilities. However, the humour and surprising twists in the storyline make her stand out.”

The show will stream on Prime Video.

