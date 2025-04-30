Director Natesh Hegde launches production banner with mystery crime drama 'Kurka'

Washington DC [US], April 30 : Filmmaker Natesh Hegde, who is known for 'Pedro' and 'Vaghachipani', will be launching his production house Fox and Friends alongside fellow filmmaker Ganesh Hegde, reported Variety.

The company's debut project will be a mystery crime drama, 'Kurka,' which is directed by Ganesh Hegde, who previously won the Karnataka State Film Award for best debut feature for "Neeli Hakki" (2021), reported Variety.

Natesh Hedge also stars in the film.

According to Variety, 'Kurka' marks a significant milestone in Hegde's career evolution from festival-circuit director to multi-hyphenate industry force.

His 'Vaghachipani' (Tiger's Pond) made history earlier this year as the first Kannada-language film to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival's Forum strand.

According to Variety, 'Kurka' follows Munna, the rebellious son of an ex-soldier turned quarry worker who becomes entangled in local power dynamics while grappling with personal loss.

His quest for resolution leads to what's described as a "surreal transformation" as he undergoes a "test of truth."

The "Kurka" cast also features Avinash, Vijay Raghavendra and Anupama Gowda.

Ganesh Hegde is pulling double duty as both director and cinematographer, with Natesh stepping in as editor.

