Director of Zubeen Garg, Adil Hussain-starrer Assamese film ‘Sikaar’ speaks up on being denied UK visa for film’s shoot

Mumbai, Aug 19 Director Debangkar Borgohain, who has directed the Assamese film ‘Sikaar’, has opened up on the denial of UK visas to the film’s team from Assam. The director said that he only wanted to make a film but ended up getting banned for 10 years from the UK.

The film, which stars Zubeen Garg of ‘Ya Ali’ fame and acclaimed actor Adil Hussain, was marred by bureaucratic obstacles when the UK visa office in Kolkata rejected visas to the entire filmmaking team from Assam, including lead actress Dhyani Mohan.

Talking about the same, the director said, “I just wanted to tell a story, but the process became a battle against a system that appeared to question our ability to make this film".

Producer Sam Bhattacharjee, based in London, sought assistance from Iain Smith, then a Member of Parliament, but even his intervention could not reverse the visa decisions. “It was a strange and frustrating experience”, Bhattacharjee recalled. “But we turned those challenges into motivation to push the boundaries of what was possible”.

As the director of the film could not travel to the UK due to the rejection of the visa and the 10 year ban, the UK section of the film was shot by Sam Bhattacharjee.

Despite these hurdles, ‘Sikaar’ was completed through a series of 4-5 production schedules, making it the highest VFX film in Assamese cinema history. The film was produced by the British company Unicorn Motion Pictures, with post-production handled by Do It Creative Ltd.

Sam Bhattacharjee said, “‘Sikaar’ is not just a film; it’s a statement. As the first Assamese film to be extensively shot and produced in the UK, it stands as a testament to the resilience and creativity of its team”.

The film is now set to be released on September 20.

