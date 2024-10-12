Director Raaj Shaandilyaa issues apology for 'unauthorized' use of character, dialogue from Stree in 'Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Director Raaj Shaandilyaa on Saturday issued an apology to the makers of Stree for "unauthorized use of character and dialogue" from the hit franchise without their approval in 'Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video'. He also clarified that the film is not connected to the Stree franchises.

Raaj Shaandilyaa took to X to share a statement and extend a sincere and unconditional apology to Maddock Films' franchise 'Stree'.

The note read, "I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film "Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video" on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized use of character and dialogue from Maddock Films' franchise "Stree" in our film."

Shaandilyaa also stated that he deeply regrets any harm caused to Maddock Films as a result of infringement.

"We deeply regret any harm caused to Maddock Films and their franchise as a result of this infringement. We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films "Stree" at the earliest, he added.

Director continued, "It will be our endeavour to complete this process by Tuesday ,15th October 2024, to the full satisfaction of Maddock Films. We also commit to ensuring that no such unauthorized usage will occur in the future. We further confirm that our film "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" is in no way associated with Maddock Films, their "Stree" and "Stree 2" franchises, or any of the characters therein. Additionally, we make no claim to any intellectual property rights in "Stree," "Stree 2," or any related characters."

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' starring RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is a perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film was released on October 11.

