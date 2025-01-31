Director Ram’s 'Paranthu Po' gets selected for Rotterdam Film Festival

Chennai, Jan 31 Director Ram’s next film ‘Paranthu Po’, which features actors Mirchi Shiva, Anjali, Grace Antony and master Mithul Ryan in the lead, has now been officially selected for the Rotterdam Film Festival.

The film is a light-hearted, buoyant musical comedy that revolves around an obstinate schoolboy and his loving but cash-strapped dad. The story is about what happens when both of them undertake a road trip away from the anxieties of the city.

The film’s first look poster has got released on the social media handles of the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about ‘Parandhu Po’ being selected for the Rotterdam film festival, director Ram said, “After ‘Peranbu’ (Resurrection) and ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’ (Seven Seas Seven Hills), I'm thrilled to have this film premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). When 'Seven Seas Seven Hills' was premiered at IFFR 2024, Mithul Ryan asked if 'Paranthu Po' (Fly Away) would also be screened there and if he could come to Rotterdam. I am delighted that a year later, his wish has come true. ‘Paranthu Po’ (Fly Away) will have its world premiere at IFFR 2025's Limelight section.” Both Shiva and he will be attending the premiere on February 4, 8 pm at de Doelen Jurriaanse Zaal.

Talking about the film’s lead actor Mirchi Shiva, Ram said, “Shiva and I began our careers in 2007 - he with ‘Chennai 28’ and I with ‘Katrathu Tamil’. At that time, he was working at Radio Mirchi and interviewed me. We've been friends since then and have always wanted to collaborate. Finally, it happened with 'Paranthu Po' in 2024.”

‘Paranthu Po’ will also be the first time that Ram has ventured into the comedy genre.

“This film marks my first venture into feel-good comedy, featuring a talented ensemble cast. Grace Antony, known for her work in Malayalam cinema, was my perfect choice for the role given her natural flair for comedy. As always, Anjali has been incredibly supportive. Aju Varghese and Vijay Yesudas have been instrumental during both shooting and dubbing, making the process smooth. I'm also excited to introduce Master Mithul Ryan, a gifted young actor whose natural performance will surely surprise audiences. Collaborating with Hotstar has been a wonderful experience - they trusted my vision and allowed me to stay true to my original script. The entire team made it a peaceful and pleasant journey,” Ram said.

Written and directed by Ram, ‘Parandhu Po’ is presented by Disney+ Hotstar and produced by Seven Seas and Seven Hills productions.

Background score for the film is done by Yuvan Shankar Raja and music is by Santhosh Dhayanithi. NK Ekhambram has cranked the camera for this film, which has editing by Mathi VS.

The film’s songs have lyrics by Madhan Karky while its stunts have been choreographed by Stunt Silva.

