Director Rishab Seth shares what makes Yami Gautam ideal choice for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

Mumbai, Jan 25 Director Rishab Seth has recently opened up about why Yami Gautam was the perfect choice for his upcoming film "Dhoom Dhaam."

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Rishab shared his thoughts on Yami’s versatility and how her unique qualities align perfectly with the role she plays in the film. The filmmaker shared, “Well, Yami is an A-list actress, so it’s definitely a privilege. If I’m not mistaken, her film was the highest grossing female-l’d film of 2024. So undeniably, her inclusion in Dhoom Dhaam is what gave the film the added heft. In fact, she was the first person to be cast. Pratik Gandhi was cast later. What's amazing is that Yami as a person, is the polar opposite of the character she's portraying in Dhoom Dhaam.”

Seth added, “And that makes her performance all the more admirable because she has truly managed to get under the skin of the character and played it so convincingly. Another fabulous thing about Yami is that she always comes prepared. She is constantly thinking about her character, trying to imbibe the character’s quirks, mulling over what makes her character tick. So yeah, I'm really fortunate and thankful that Yami chose to do this film.”

Speaking about how "Dhoom Dhaam" came about, Rishab explained, “My co-writer of CASH, Aarsh Vora, introduced me to Aditya Dhar. Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar had recently turned producers after the staggering success of Uri. They had a script that they were very keen to get on the road.”

“I read the script and found it very exciting and expressed my keenness to direct it. Aditya and I did a few meetings after this and we would laugh and joke throughout these discussions. I think we quickly realized that we had the same kind of tuning and that this could be a fruitful collaboration. And that is how Dhoom Dhaam began. It was not called Dhoom Dhaam at the time. We came up with the title later.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, the director mentioned, “I am in the midst of directing a show called A. Mistry. It is a light-hearted detective show being produced by Banijay Asia for Jio-Hotstar. So that one is next in line. Additionally, I have been in talks for a few of my scripts.”

“But I am superstitious, and till I don't sign on the dotted line, I prefer to keep quiet about it. But I am dabbling in various genres. I have a script for a war film, a historical drama, an action film, and a romantic comedy. So, the one I manage to cast first will be the next,” Rishab Seth added.

--IANS

