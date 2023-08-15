Director Rohit Shetty celebrates 77th Independence Day with Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Director Rohit Shetty celebrated the 77th Independence Day at Juhu Police Station with Mumbai police and his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a video which he captioned, “HUMARA HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD THA… ZINDABAD HAI AUR ZINDABAD RAHEGA!!! Happy Independence Day to all! Honoured @mumbaipolice.”

In the video, he hoisted the National flag with the Mumbai police team. Then he posed with the police force and his fans.

He also received a painting from the police team.

He wore a mustard colour shirt with brown trousers for the day.

Rohit also changed the display picture to a tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of India’s 77th Independence Day encourages citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.

India today celebrated the completion of 76 years of independence.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

Meanwhile, Rohit will soon be making his OTT debut with the upcoming series ‘Indian Police Force’ which is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The show stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor