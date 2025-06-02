Director Sekhar Kammula Hails Dhanush’s Performance in Kuberaa, Predicts Another National Award

Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula made a striking statement at the audio launch event of his much-awaited film Kuberaa in Chennai, lavishing praise on the film’s lead actor, Dhanush. The director confidently declared that Dhanush’s extraordinary performance in Kuberaa is worthy of yet another National Award. Speaking to an enthusiastic audience, Sekhar Kammula said, "I feel Dhanush will win another National Award; no one except him could have done this role."

The comment has since created a buzz among fans and film enthusiasts, significantly heightening expectations for Kuberaa. Known for his nuanced storytelling and character-driven narratives, Sekhar Kammula’s collaboration with National Award-winning actor Dhanush has been eagerly anticipated by audiences across the country. This marks the first-ever collaboration between Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush, and their combined creative force promises a cinematic experience to remember.

The film’s grand audio launch, held in Chennai, was attended by the cast, crew, and a packed house of fans and media. The soundtrack of Kuberaa, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has already begun to win hearts with its soulful melodies and high-energy numbers. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is mounted on an epic scale and will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide on 20th June 2025.



