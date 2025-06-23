Director Sudha Kongara calls Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's DNA 'A gem of a film'

Chennai, June 23 National Award winning director Sudha Kongara, who is now at present directing Sivakarthikeyan's eagerly awaited period film, 'Parasakthi', on Monday showered praises on director Nelson Venkatesan's just released film DNA, calling it a "Gem of a film."

Taking to her X timeline, Sudha admitted that she wept while watching the film.

She wrote, "Just saw a little gem of a film!! Fantastic writing as always (by) #nelsonvenkatesan and superb performances by @Atharvaamurali , #Nimishasajayan, #chetan, #Balajisakthivel and the paatti…oh my!!! Teared up and cheered with the audiences! A beauty -#DNA."

The film, which released last Friday, has taken a strong opening thanks to good word-of-mouth publicity. As a result, there has been a significant increase in screens being allotted for the film, which has also got a thumbs up from reviewers across the board.

The crime drama thriller, which revolves around the theme of child trafficking, features Nimisha Sajayan as Divya and Atharavaa Murali as Anand -- and the unexpected challenges they have to face.

Atharvaa, during the course of his speech at the audio launch of the film, had said, "As far as DNA is concerned, even before Nelson sir came and narrated the script to me, the film's producer Ambeth sir told a line to me over the phone. I was excited because I have watched Nelson sir's films. At a time when fast paced films were being made, here was a director who would pause and take time to express the emotions in a film.

"I was excited about what Nelson sir had in mind. He told me the film's title was DNA. I immediately thought that this film would be science fiction and so on but I liked what he said about the title next. He said, 'DNA will be a story about Divya and Anand.'

"Nimisha plays Divya's character and I play Anand's character in the film. Director Nelson Venkatesan has a beautiful mind. Anybody can write a story but not everybody can write characters. Nelson writes beautiful characters. So, when we went to the sets, we had so much clarity that we were only looking to improvise. There was never any confusion on what had to be done," Atharvaa said.

The film, which has background score by Ghibran and songs by five new music directors, hit screens on June 20.

