Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya

Hyderabad, Oct 21 Director Sujeeth, whose action thriller featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, 'They call him OG', went on to emerge a blockbuster, has now put to rest any rumours of a rift between him and producer Danayya.

Taking to his X timeline to issue a statement, director Sujeeth on Tuesday said, "A lot is being said, but very few truly understand what it takes to carry a film from start to finish. The belief and strength my producer and team showed for 'OG' can't be put into words. That's what gives this film its strength today."

He went on to add, "It hasn't been easy for anyone, but every bit of effort came from a place of commitment. Let's keep the process respected. The love and madness shown by fans for Pawan Kalyan garu & OG make it all feel meaningful. Grateful to Danayya garu for his constant support and belief. With Love, Respect and Gratitude, Sujeeth."

Sujeeth's statement comes in the wake of rumours doing the rounds that all was not well between him and the producer and that the director had spent a chunk of his remuneration to complete the film.

This is not the first time that Sujeeth has credited producer Danayya for his support in making the film, which went on to emerge a blockbuster.

In fact, just before the release of the film, the director had penned a thank you note. In it, he had said, " 'They call him OG' will be all yours in just few more hours... Excited, thrilled and at the same time a little sad that this journey of so many years is finally coming to an end and won't be the same from tomorrow.

My deepest gratitude to my family and to everyone who stood by me at every step constantly pushing me forward. To my AD team and my technicians, I won't say more but I love you all. You stayed with me through every hurdle and every hiccup along the way."

In particular, he said, "Thanks to Danayya garu and Kalyan Dasari for always being a pillar of strength and for trusting me throughout this journey."

He also went on to thank the other members of his crew, saying, "To Thaman anna, for always being supportive and giving everything he has for this film. Navin Nooli bro, can't wait for the audience to witness your magic on screen. Ravi K. Chandran sir and Manoj sir your brilliance in the making has elevated everything. Raghav bro and Neel Darshan thank you for bringing in all the magic. and Sachin for the amazing work."

He ended the statement saying, "Today, I can feel the euphoria around and the madness you are showing is beyond surreal. Watch it, celebrate it, enjoy it. And remember this is only the beginning. With the right things falling into place, this world will only grow bigger from here. Love you my Powerstar."

They call him OG, which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasted a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG was being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film was by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing was by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film presented a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed and it hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor