Director TJ Gnanavel shares what made him come up 'Vettaiyan' story

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 : Director TJ Gnanavel, who enthralled the audience with his Rajinikanth starrer 'Vettaiyan', which released in the theatres today, opened up about his experience.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film ensemble includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

Talking to ANI, TJ Gnanavel shared how he came up with the story.

He said, "I was asked if I had any story. I already had this story which is good for the audience also. I went and narrated it. They liked it and that is how things fell in place."

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer begins with a large crowd protesting over the arrest of the person responsible for raping and murdering a woman. The video introduces Rajinikanth as the cop, who battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims, "It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent."

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character called Sathyadev. His character is heard saying, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicating his opposition to encounter killings.

'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

Apart from this, TJ Gnanavel is set to deliver 'Dosa King'.

Written by TJ Gnanavel and Hemanth Rao, the Pan-Indian film is inspired by the epic clash of Jeevajothi and P. Rajagopal, setting the stage for a battle of ambition, power, and justice. Junglee Pictures has acquired the exclusive life rights of Jeevajothi Santhakumar for an exclusive and detailed on screen portrayal of the saga.

The fictional drama chronicles events inspired by the rise and fall of the legendary and globally famous empire, Saravana Bhavan, built by, P Rajagopal, and the fearless Jeevajothi who took on the powerful tycoon.

Dosa King is scheduled to begin production soon.

