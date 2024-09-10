Director TJ Gnanavel To Helm Pan-Indian Film 'DOSA KING' with Junglee Pictures After 'Vettaiyan' Success

Following the much-anticipated release of Vettaiyan on October 10th, starring megastars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, acclaimed director TJ Gnanavel is back to deliver another cinematic magnum opus with Junglee Pictures' Dosa King. Known for making loved films like Badhaai Do and Raazi, Junglee Pictures has teamed up with Gnanavel to bring this epic story to the big screen. Written by TJ Gnanavel and Hemanth Rao, the Pan-Indian film is inspired by the epic clash of Jeevajothi and P. Rajagopal, setting the stage for a battle of ambition, power, and justice. Junglee Pictures has acquired the exclusive life rights of Jeevajothi Santhakumar for an exclusive and detailed on screen portrayal of the saga.

This high-on-drama and entertainment film is set to be mounted on a grand scale and promises to deliver a cinematic experience. Dosa King is inspired by the shocking crime of the restaurant mogul, famously known as the ‘Dosa King,’ that triggered a landmark conviction after an intense 18-year legal battle—P. Rajagopal v. State of Tamil Nadu. Gnanavel, celebrated for his gripping narratives and unforgettable characters, is set to bring this film, inspired by the thrilling case that was followed worldwide, to life. The fictional drama chronicles events inspired by the rise and fall of the legendary and globally famous empire, Saravana Bhavan, built by, P. Rajagopal, and the fearless Jeevajothi who took on the powerful tycoon. Dosa King is set to captivate audiences everywhere.



Hemanth Rao, known for his much-loved and cult film in Kannada, "Godhi Banna Saadharna Manushya," as well as films like "Kavaludaari" and "Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A/Side B”, that were both written and directed by him. He has also co-written "Andhadhun," which was widely acclaimed in Hindi cinema, and is co-writing "Dosa King" alongside Gnanavel. T.J. Gnanavel, known for his critically acclaimed Tamil film "Jai Bhim," which he both wrote and directed, as well as notable films like "Payanam" and "Kootathil Oruthan," Gnanavel's sharp perspective, rooted in years of experience as a journalist, positions him perfectly to helm this complex and emotionally potent narrative.

Expressing his excitement, TJ Gnanavel shared, “I’ve been following Jeevajothi’s story since my days as a journalist. While the press sensationalized many details, much of the story remains untold. 'Dosa King' is a hard-hitting story that exposes how the system functions, with a focus on the crime and thriller aspects of the narrative. I want to explore the extreme situations of life and tell a deeper story with an untold perspective on the case. This film is my chance to share a story I witnessed firsthand 20 years ago, and I’m thrilled to partner with Junglee Pictures, a studio known for backing important stories that need to be told.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, added, “Dosa King is a thrilling narrative that demands a masterful blend of scale, drama, and entertainment. We’re beyond excited to team up with the meticulous Gnanavel to bring this monumental film to life. Hemanth and Gnanavel, through extensive research, have crafted a script with such powerful twists, turns, and nuances of each character, making it a high-octane commercial and cinematic experience. We’re thrilled to be taking it to top-tier talent soon, and we can’t wait to start filming soon.” Casting for the lead roles with top talent will begin soon, ensuring that the film will feature performances as compelling as its story. Dosa King is scheduled to begin production soon.