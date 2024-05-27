"Disappointing in many ways": Amitabh Bachchan feels bad for SRH owner Kavya Maran after team loses to KKR in IPL 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was heartbroken after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Big B shared that he felt bad to see SRH owner Kavya Maran hiding her tears after her team was defeated.

Taking to his blog, Big B penned his feeling, he wrote, "The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches."

"But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady , .. the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion .. I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear !!" he added.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his hefty price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 run-target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shined for KKR in the final match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth. Pictures from Big B and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film have gone viral.

In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion. Before this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

