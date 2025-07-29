Disha Patani celebrates 3 years of 'Ek Villain Returns', expresses gratitude to Mohit Suri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling working in 'Ek Villain Returns'.

In her post, Disha expressed gratitude to director Mohit Suri for giving her the role of Rasika.

Sharing a BTS clip from the movie, Disha on Instagram wrote, "One of the few times we get to play villain. Thank you Mohit sir for giving me Rasika."

Released in 2022, 'Ek Villain Returns' also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

The film is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri is basking in the success of his latest directorial 'Saiyaara', which is headlined by youngsters Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

On Saturday, film trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share an update on Saiyaara's box office performance. "SPLENDID SATURDAY - 'SAIYAARA' REMAINS A MAJOR FORCE... #Saiyaara continues its triumphant run, now eyeing the Rs 300 cr milestone after crossing Rs 200 cr on its second Saturday [Day 9]. Now comes the best part: #Saiyaara's *second* Saturday is HIGHER than its *first* Saturday [ ₹ 26.25 cr] - a remarkable feat and a rarity in today's times.There's just no stopping this blockbuster! #Saiyaara [Week 2] Fri 18.50 cr, Sat 27 cr. Total: Rs 220.75 cr."

The Mohit Suri directorial tells the story of a young couple, a singer and a lyricist, showing their journey on the path of love, loss, achievements, and heartbreak.

