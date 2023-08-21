Disha Patani gives cute yet bold vibes in 'Kyun Karu Fikar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Finally, the full music video of actor Disha Patani’s directorial debut 'Kyun Karu Fikar' was unveiled.

Disha took to Instagram and treated fans with a full music video.

In the video, Disha is seen showing dance moves and also gave a cute yet bold vibe in the song.

Within the trailer, Disha gives a carefree vibe as she savours the tranquil beach waves.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I couldn’t care to come up with a cool caption cause #KyunKaruFikar. Full video out now.”

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the music video.

Taking to Insta, Disha dropped the teaser.

"Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown, Could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known?" she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in ‘Project K’, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film’s official title is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Disha also has ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year.

