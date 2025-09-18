Disha Patani House Firing: Goldy Brar Gang Issues Fresh Threat After Ghaziabad Encounter

Few days back firing incident took place at Disha Patani's house in UP, following which police has killed both the shooters in an encounter in the Techno City area of ​​Ghaziabad. Both were members of the Rohit Godra-Goldie Brar gang. However, even after encounter, actress family members are reciving threats from Rohit Godra. After this encounter, Godra has once again warned that he will not be forgiven.

According to media reports, both the accused in the firing incident at actress Disha Patani's house in Bareilly were killed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. After this action, Rohit Godra, a member of the gangster Goldie Brar gang, shared a post on social media and expressed grief over the death of both the accused. Rohit Godra has said that he will take revenge for the encounter. Rohit Godra also warned that it will take time, but will not be forgive the, .

Godara praised the people who died in the clash, calling them heroes who sacrificed their lives. He expressed sadness for their loss. He criticized those who say they support Sanatan Dharma but don't protect those who die for it, saying it's wrong. He encouraged his followers to get justice for these "heroic brothers," promising revenge on anyone involved in their deaths, no matter how rich or powerful they are, and said they would not forgive anyone. He suggested that those who fight for their religion deserve strong support and action.

Meanwhile, on September 12, at around 3 am, unknown assailants opened fire on actress Disha Patani's ancestral house in Bareilly. The attackers targeted the family where actress Disha Patani's elder sister, retired army officer Khushboo Patani, lived with her former police officer father Jagdish Patani and other family members. Prior to this incident, there had been a shooting at the same house on the night of September 11. Police said that the September 11 attack was carried out by Nakul and Vijay, residents of Baghpat, who were members of the Goldie Brar gang. Rohit Godara and Goldie Brar gang claimed responsibility for the attack that took place on the night of September 12 and 13.