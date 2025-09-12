Disha Patani House Firing: Shots Fired Outside Bollywood Actress’ Bareilly Home, Goldy Brar Gang Claims Responsibility

Gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's house in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district in the early hours of Friday, September 12. According to reports, the Goldy Brar gang has claimed responsibility for the firing. According to the police, gunfire was reported outside Patani's residence in the Civil Lines area of Bareilly.

It is reported that several rounds of bullets were fired, including two rounds of aerial firing, at around 4:30 am. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The claim of responsibility was made through a post on social media, written in Hindi, which also contained open threats to the film industry and named two individuals.

The post reads: “Brothers, today firing took place at the house of Khushboo Patni and Disha Patni located in Civil Lines, Bareilly we did that. They have insulted our revered saints Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj.”

However, the authenticity of the social media post has not yet been confirmed. The Bareilly police is currently investigating the matter.