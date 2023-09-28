Disha Patani pens adorable birthday note for her best friend Mouni Roy, calls it 'beautiful woman inside out'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Actor Disha Patani has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her best friend and actor Mouni Roy.

On Thursday, Disha dropped some adorable clicks on Instagram and wrote, "My monz You are so special and you really have changed my life this year in the most amazing way, All my happiest memories are with you. Happiest b’day to the most beautiful woman inside out i love you so much. keep spreading your infectious love and positive energy everywhere you go i love you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxuIabwK-eF/?img_index=6

Disha shared some pictures of Mouni with herself. In one of the pictures, Mouni can be seen celebrating her birthday by blowing candles on the cake.

Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar also wished her wife with a video where she can be seen enjoying her moments.

"Happy birthday B.E.B.A", he captioned.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxu8gbssRSd/?hl=en

Disha has formed a close bond with Mouni on their 'The Entertainment' tour in North America. The duo has been sharing pictures on social media ever since they met each other, exuding friendship goals.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film's official release date is still awaited.

On the other hand, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted as a 3D periodic drama tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

