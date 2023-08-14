Disha Patani set to make directorial debut with new song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Disha Patani is all set to make her debut as a director in her upcoming music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared the poster with her fans and captioned it, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free. ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’. Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel.”

In the poster, Disha looks carefree and enjoys the soothing waves at the beach. She is seen wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top.

As soon as the poster was released, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Disha’s best friend Mouni Roy wrote, “Can’t wait.”

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Jackie Shroff wrote, “So proud of you, Dee!”

Elli AvrRam wrote, “That’s so cool Di!!”

From ‘Hui Malang’ to ‘Slow Motion’ to ‘Do You Love Me’, Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in ‘Project K’, which is directed by Nag Ashwin.

The film’s official title is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Disha also has ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year.

