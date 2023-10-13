Disha Patani stuns in pastel lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Actor Disha Patani on Friday made head turns with her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

She turned muse for Kalki in a beauteous pastel colour plunging-neck blouse and lehenga set adorned with intricate floral embroidery.

Disha, undoubtedly, oozed oomph in the ethnic ensemble. For the glam, she chose for minimal make-up and styled her hair in soft loose curls.

On walking the ramp, Disha said, "I had a blast... the outfit is extremely comfortable. It is romantic. It is ethereal. I am a minimalistic sort of girl. I prefer being comfortable and wearing something that feels like me."

"Also, I believe that one should wear an outfit and not have an outfit wear you," she added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Yodha', which will be out on December 8. The film will clash with Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas'.

Disha also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in her pipeline. The film is also headlined by stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has a global release date of January 12, 2024. The film will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

