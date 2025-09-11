Disha Patani to Attend New York Fashion Week Ahead of Hollywood Debut Holiguards

Disha Patani is stepping onto one of the world’s biggest style stages. The actress will attend New York Fashion Week on September 12 as Calvin Klein’s Friend of the Brand, a coveted association reserved for select global personalities. Having fronted several striking campaigns for the label, Disha shared her official invite on social media — a heartfelt note from Calvin Klein that read:

"Dear Disha Patani,

Welcome to New York! I'm truly excited that you'll be joining us this Friday for the show. This has been a special season for myself and the whole team and I can't wait to share it with you. Looking forward to seeing you. Veronica, Calvin Klein."

Her upcoming NYFW appearance is not only creating buzz for its glamour and fashion quotient but also for its timing — it comes just as Disha is set to embark on a new chapter in her career. The actress is making her Hollywood debut with Kevin Spacey’s supernatural action-thriller Holiguards, where she stars alongside Dolph Lundgren and Tyrese Gibson. The film, which recently unveiled its teaser at the Venice Film Festival, is positioned as the first in a high-octane franchise.

