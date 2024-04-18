Disha Patani's energetic dance moves on 'Trance' leave fans in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Actor Disha Patani, who is known for her stunning pictures, delighted fans yet again with a new dance routine.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the 'Yodha' actress danced to the song 'Trance' by Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and Young Thug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha left her fans mesmerized with her captivating dance moves while dressed in a white oversized t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

As soon as the actress posted the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "She deserves a movie with Shah Rukh Khan!"

Another one commented, "Beauty with talent!"

'Killed it with those moves," wrote a third fan.

Just last week, the actress flaunted her toned figure in a sheer bodycon dress at the screening of rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff's film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' She shared photos and a video on Instagram.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an action-entertainer that Akshay Kumar has described as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch.

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha's last film was Yodha, produced by Karan Johar, where she starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film received a moderate response at the box office. Next, she'll appear in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor