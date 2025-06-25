"Disheartening and unfair": Diljit Dosanjh's manager on 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Diljit Dosanjh's manager, Sonali Singh, shared a long note highlighting the ongoing criticism against the singer-actor for collaborating with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Diljit Dosanjh is facing a massive backlash from social media, the music fraternity and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for working with actress Aamir amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

In a long note titled 'Always choosing love over hate,' Diljit's Manager, Sonali, wrote that the recent criticism surrounding the Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3' is both "disheartening" and "unfair."

"This recent wave of criticism surrounding his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji, due to the presence of a Pakistani co-star, is both disheartening and unfair, especially considering the timing and the nature of the project. The film was shot long before the current political climate intensified," wrote Sonali Singh.

Earlier, in a clarification note by the makers of 'Sardaar Ji 3', the White Hill Studios claimed that the shooting and casting of 'Sardaar Ji 3' were completed before tensions arose between India and Pakistan.

Diljit's manager further wrote that the film is funded by the producers' "personal life savings," which are at risk of being "wiped out entirely" due to the ongoing demands against its release.

"This is yet another project where innocent families of the producers are involved, created and funded with personal life savings, and made to uplift the regional film industry. To attempt to derail this release now is to undermine not just one actor, but an entire creative ecosystem. It's not a film backed by a giant corporate house that can absorb the blow of massive losses. This is someone's life's earnings, and it's at risk of being wiped out entirely," wrote Singh.

On Tuesday, responding to the backlash, the makers of the 'Sardaar Ji 3' announced that they won't release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes 'opportune', read the Instagram post of White Hill Studios (Sardaar Ji 3 Makers).

Citing this decision, Sonali Singh wrote in her note that Diljit has taken this step out of respect for "public sentiment" and "authorities", despite the significant personal and professional cost, to mitigate losses for those involved.

"Diljit has chosen to respect the sentiments of the Indian public and authorities. He is not releasing the film in India, standing in alignment with the nation's current mood, showing once again that he honours the decisions of his own country even at a personal and professional cost," wrote Sonali Singh.

Manager Sonali also questioned the netizens' alleged hypocrisy of celebrating Diljit's global achievements while simultaneously questioning his patriotism and belonging within India.

"On one hand, the global media celebrates him as the first Indian to perform at Coachella, to appear on Jimmy Fallon carrying his Traditional Identity, to walk the Met Gala carrying his culture & roots. And every single time, he proudly carries India with him.

But on the other hand, in his own country, how quickly we forget. How conveniently we celebrate him when he puts India on the map, and how easily we trash him when the narrative turns," wrote Sonali Singh.

Sonali Singh posted the long note on her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLTyMNMS5nZ/?

Amid a storm surrounding his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also took to social media with a cryptic message on Tuesday.

Diljit shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "Censored before release?"The post was about the long-awaited film 'Punjab 95', which was delayed due to censorship issues.

The film, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, tells the story of Khalra, known for uncovering human rights violations during Punjab's militancy era.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Diljit shared the trailer of the horror-comedy franchise on his Instagram and announced that the film will be released exclusively overseas on June 27.

Diljit captioned the trailer post: "Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN."The trailer of 'Sardaar Ji 3' is currently not on YouTube India but has been shared by Diljit on his Instagram page.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor