Disney+ adds stream 'Homerpalooza' to compile iconic scenes of Homer Simpson

Washington DC [US], July 18 : Disney+ has added a stream called "HOMERPALOOZA!" to its offerings this week a limited-time, round-the-clock feed featuring 200 episodes dedicated solely to everyone's favourite Springfield patriarch, Homer Simpson, reported Variety.

The episodes will be available to stream on their 'Simpsons' 24/7 always-on channel. The curated selection celebrates Homer Simpson's most iconic scenes and episodes, spanning over 80 hours throughout the show's 35-season run, according to the outlet.

"In the history of television, is there a funnier 80 hours than the top 200 Homer episodes of 'The Simpsons?' No," Simpsons executive producer and showrunner Matt Selman wrote in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

The "HOMERPALOOZA!" stream joins the dedicated Simpsons hub on Disney+, which also includes 'The Simpsons Movie' and more than 10 original shorts starring the iconic yellow family of Springfield.

The permanent 24/7 Simpsons channel, launched earlier this year, offers all 35 seasons in chronological order for nonstop viewing, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, this move is a part of Disney+'s broader push into 'Streams' curated, genre- or theme-based channels designed to mimic the passive viewing experience of linear TV.

Other stream channels for Premium subscribers other than Simpsons include 'Throwbacks,' spotlighting nostalgic animated series; 'Descendants and Zombies,' featuring content from both teen musical franchises; and 'SharkFest,' with high-octane shark programming.

Additionally, all subscribers can access the ABC News stream and Disney+ Playtime, geared toward younger audiences.

Simpson is an animated satirical depiction of American life in Springfield, led by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

