Disney+ announces 'Twisted-Wonderland' anime release date

Washington DC [US], August 5 : Disney+ has announced the release date of the anime series 'Twisted-Wonderland', marking the streamer's latest push into Japanese animation with a series based on the blockbuster mobile gaming property, reported Variety

According to the outlet, in the 'Twisted-Wonderland' universe, the seven villainous figures have been transformed into revered historical legends known as the Great Seven.

Each villain's legacy led to the establishment of a specific dormitory at Night Raven College, creating distinct magical communities within the academy. Students are sorted into these houses based on their personalities and magical aptitudes.

Disney's 'Twisted-Wonderland' debuts October 29 exclusively on Disney+.

According to Variety, the anime centres on a Tokyo high schooler named Yuken Enma who gets whisked into a magical realm populated by characters inspired by classic Disney baddies.

The fictional Night Raven College serves as a training ground for aspiring sorcerers, with dormitories themed around villainous icons like the Queen of Hearts, Scar, Ursula, Jafar, the Evil Queen, Hades and Maleficent, reported Variety.

Enma finds himself a fish out of water at the academy, lacking magical abilities while trying to figure out how to return to his own world.

The series will track his misadventures alongside fellow students Ace and Deuce as they clash with the temperamental dorm leader Riddle Rosehearts, reported Variety.

The project continues Disney+'s anime expansion, joining current offerings like romantic comedy 'Murai In Love' and action series 'The Fable' and 'Go! Go! Loser Ranger!' on the platform's growing slate.

'Murai In Love' follows a high school student's comedic attempts to win over his teacher, while 'The Fable' tracks an accomplished assassin forced into hiding for a year.

'Go! Go! Loser Ranger!' depicts an ongoing conflict between an invading Monster Army and the popular Divine Dragon Rangers.

The streamer also has 'Cat's Eye' in development, focusing on three sisters who operate a cafe during the day and work as cat burglars at night, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor