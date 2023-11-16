Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals 'Frozen 4' is in works

Los Angeles [US], November 16 : There's good news for 'Frozen' fans. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the fourth part of the animated musical franchise is in the works, Variety reported.

The surprise announcement comes after Disney previously confirmed a Frozen 3 in the works.

"'Frozen 3' is in the works, and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works too. But I don't have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2,' is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories," Disney's CEO said on 'Good Morning America'.

'Frozen' songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will be back to pen new tunes for the two follow-up films, Anderson-Lopez later confirmed on social media. "Well, I've been quiet here for a while," she wrote. "But yeah, this."

Iger made the announcement from Disney's theme park in Hong Kong, where he's in town for the opening ceremony of "World of Frozen." The attraction lets guests not only meet Olaf, Anna and Elsa but also dine at restaurants and walk the streets that evoke the mystical world of Arendelle.

'Frozen' and its 2019 sequel 'Frozen II' became huge, zeitgeist-smashing hits for Disney. The follow-up film remains the biggest animated release of all time with USD 1.45 billion, though the original was no slouch with USD 1.33 billion.

