Disney sparks excitement with plans to revive 'Gravity Falls'

Washington [US], June 10 : In an exciting turn of events for fans of the beloved animated series 'Gravity Falls,' makers have hinted at a possible revival.

According to Deadline, the Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television, Meredith Roberts, recently revealed in an interview that they are in talks with the show's creator, Alex Hirsch, to bring back the popular show.

Roberts shared, "You know, we're in conversations with Alex. He's about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never," according to Deadline.

This statement has left fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation for the return of Dipper, Mabel, and the rest of the quirky characters from the 'Gravity Falls'.

'Gravity Falls' first premiered on Disney Channel in 2012 with a 20-episode order.

The show captivated audiences with its unique blend of mystery, adventure, and humor.

The story revolves around Dipper Pines and his twin sister, Mabel, as they spend a summer with their great-uncle Stan in the enigmatic town of Gravity Falls, Oregon.

Together, they unravel the town's supernatural secrets and encounter a host of peculiar characters along the way.

After its initial success, the show moved to Disney XD for its second and final season, securing another 20-episode order, according to Deadine.

Creator Alex Hirsch clarified back in 2015 that ending the show was his choice, as he always intended for 'Gravity Falls' to be a finite series with a clear beginning, middle, and end.

Hirsch expressed his desire to avoid the fate of many shows that lose their original spark or get cancelled before their mysteries can fully unravel.

Despite its conclusion, 'Gravity Falls' left an indelible mark on viewers, with the series finale breaking records for Disney XD.

The episode drew a staggering 2.9 million viewers, making it the highest-rated episode in the network's history.

The passionate and dedicated fanbase has been yearning for more adventures in the mysterious town ever since.

The details of the revival have been kept under wraps.

With Disney now teasing a potential revival and their ongoing collaboration with Alex Hirsch, hopes are high for the return of 'Gravity Falls.'

