Disney to open theme park in Middle East

Los Angeles [US], May 7 : There's great news for people out there in Abu Dhabi as Disney is all set to launch a new theme park there.

As per Variety, the theme park will be "tech-centric."

https://x.com/DisneyParks/status/1920094616356892673

Made in partnership with Miral, an Abu Dhabi-based maker of immersive destinations and experiences, "the waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island. This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney's iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture."

The currently unnamed theme park will "offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi."

"This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity," Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

"As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati - an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come."

