"Disrespect to Sikhs": Cong MP objects to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Rajya Sabha

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal received a negative review on the Rajya Sabha floor when Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the movie promotes violence and misogyny. She also questioned how the Censor Board cleared such films that are a "disease to the society." She said according to AajTak, “Cinema is a mirror of society. We have grown up watching cinema, and it can influence the youth. First, there were films like Kabir Singh and Pushpa, and now there is Animal. My daughter went to watch the film with her college friends, and walked out midway through because she couldn’t stop crying.”

The MP added that the film shows violence towards women, and that this can have an impact on the youth. “Look at Kabir Singh, how he treats his wife, people, and society, and the movie justifies his actions… They have started considering him as a role model. Because we are seeing it in movies, we are seeing this kind of violence in the society, too.” The MP also criticised the use of the song “Arjan Vailly,” in the film. The Punjabi war anthem plays in a scene where Ranbir Kapoor’s character goes on a murderous rampage.“As far as ‘Arjan Vailly’ is concerned,” the MP continued, “Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of the Sikh Force, who fought against the Mughals, against the British, his son was Arjan Singh Nalwa. He saved many Muslims from Pakistan’s Gujranwala, before the Partition. The movie uses this historical song in a gang war setting, and this could hurt religious sentiments.” She also added, “How is the Censor Board allowing movies that are a disease to our society? There should be no space for such movies in our society." Animal revolves around a man and his toxic relationship with his father. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film shows Vijay (played by Ranbir) as an anti-hero who would go to any lengths to protect his father, including gun down 200 people with machine gun. However, despite his efforts, he struggles to get a seal of approval from his emotionally unavailable father (played by Anil Kapoor). His unhealthy relationship with his father impacts his relationship with his wife (played by Rashmika Mandanna).