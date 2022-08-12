Disrespectful, Disgraceful': Monty Panesar appeals for 'boycott' of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar didn't mince his words as he tore into Aamir Khan's movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, speaking strongly against the portrayal of the title character.Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !!Disrespectful. Disgraceful. Panesar wrote, as he attached a picture of the movie's poster.

Earlier, Aamir Khan had requested people to watch the movie while interacting with reports in Mumbai ahead of the release."That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue," Aamir was quoted as a saying by ANI.

"I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he further said.