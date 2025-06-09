Divita Juneja to share screen space with Ashutosh Rana and Sanjay Mishra in ‘Heer Express’

Mumbai, June 9 Actress Divita Juneja has joined veteran actors Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover in the upcoming film “Heer Express.”

On Monday, Juneja took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her forthcoming family drama and wrote, “Pan in one hand, power in the other — Heer is on the way to meet you tomorrow! Lijiye Chatpate Emotions Ka Swaad, Parivar Ke Saath! #heerexpress releasing in cinemas on 8th August.” In the motion poster, Divita Juneja is seen confidently riding the Heer Express, with Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Gulshan Grover, and Prit Kamani, offering a quirky and energetic glimpse into the film's vibrant ensemble.

In the film, Divita Juneja takes on the role of the spirited Heer, embarking on a journey that promises to be anything but ordinary. “Heer Express” is a joint production by Tulip Entertainment and Divisa Entertainment in collaboration with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group.

Helmed by director Umesh Shukla, the film is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, with Sampada Wagh serving as co-producer. The film is all set to hit theatres on 8th August 2025.

Divita Juneja is a rising star in the industry, having appeared in several music videos, including the popular track ‘Akhiyan.’ On the other hand, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Gulshan Grover are stalwarts of Indian cinema, each with decades of experience and an impressive body of work.

Known for their versatility and impactful screen presence, the trio has appeared in dozens of acclaimed films across genres—ranging from intense dramas and comedies to action-packed thrillers—earning both critical praise and audience love over the years.

Ashutosh is currently seen essaying the role of Chand Bardai in the historical drama ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.’

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor