Divya Agarwal Accused of Cheating Noted Real Estate Agent Rafique Merchant (Watch Video)

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has been accused of non-payment by popular real estate consultant Rafique Merchant. Recently, Merchant issued a video statement and alleged that Divya and her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar have not paid him the brokerage fee for the flat he sold to them. Even though he did not disclose the amount he is yet to receive from the couple, the real estate consultant claimed that Divya and Apurva have not been answering his calls and have instead blocked him. He urged the couple to clear his dues at the earliest.

“Divya Agarwal, please release my brokerage fee. My 1%, my right, please give it to me. I sold you a flat in Lodha Bel Air. You came to the meeting and registered happily. After that, you stopped answering my calls and blocked me. Messages, DMs, everything is blocked. Why are you doing this?” Merchant said in Hindi in his video statement. “Apurva Padgaonkar, you are a well-known celebrity and a famous businessman. Why are you doing this too? Why are you suppressing our rights? Hit us anywhere, but don’t kick us in the stomach. Please release my 1% brokerage fee. You said that when you bought and sold, you didn’t make any profit, you incurred a loss. So what should we do?” the real estate agent added.

Merchant concluded by saying, “When you wanted to buy, we helped you. When you wanted to sell, we helped you sell, and we even helped you rent it out. But please, give us our right and release the 1% brokerage fee. How can you do this being such big celebrities? I request Divya and Apurva’s friends to make them understand that we did our job. But they haven’t released the brokerage fee. It’s not our fault. Please release my brokerage.”On the work front, Divya Agarwal has appeared in Cartel, Puncch Beat, Abhay and Fuh Se Fantasy. Divya was also the winner of Ace of Space 1, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10.



