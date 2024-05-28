Divya Agarwal Clarifies Marriage Status with Apurva Padgaonkar: No Divorce, No Babies

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, who married businessman Apurva Padgaonkar three months ago, recently cleared her Instagram feed, including her wedding photos. This action led to rumors of trouble in paradise and speculation about a potential divorce. However, Divya has now clarified that she is not getting a divorce. She also slams media for spreading false rumors.

In a long note on Instagram, Divya slammed the fake rumors surrounding her marriage. She wrote, "I made no noise, I made no comment or stories... I deleted 2500 posts, yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage.

"She further added, "It's funny how people see things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they are expecting now—the babies or divorce—none of that is happening. In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be talked about from now onwards."

Divya also mentioned, "Every movie ends with a happily ever after and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me."

Divya Agarwal is often in the news more for her personal life than her professional endeavors. The Splits villa contestant was previously in a relationship with Priyank Sharma, then Varun Sood, before breaking up with him and marrying Apurva Padgaonkar in March. On the work front, she will be seen in ALT Balaji's next series, 'Carter'.