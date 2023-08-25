Divya Agarwal gets candid about her character in ‘TatluBaaz’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : Actor Divya Agarwal is currently busy with the shoot of her web show ‘TatluBaaz’, which features Dheeraj Dhoopar in the titular role. The actor spoke about playing a simple girl on-screen and said that somewhere she relates to her character in the series.

Divya talked about essaying the role of Disha Singh in the show and said, “Disha is a very simple and sweet girl who has fallen in love with TatluBaaz (Dheeraj Dhoopar).”

The ‘Cartel’ actor further shared how much she is fond of doing an OTT show, “I always wanted to work in the OTT space. There is some thrill about OTT, which I enjoy a lot.”

Divya relates to Disha and they both share certain traits, as she said, “In Disha, you can see a little bit of Divya Agarwal. Also, I had a great time working with this wonderful team including the cast, director, and producer.”

The series was recently shot in some real locations in Varanasi, Lucknow and Mumbai. It is directed by Vibhu Kashyap.

Divya is also known for working in a number of reality series. She was the runner-up of MTV 'Splitsvilla 10' and was the winner of 'Ace of Space 1' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'. 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2', a horror web series, served as her acting debut. She also worked in web shows such as ‘Cartel’ and ‘Abhay’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor